  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Experimental Brazil stumbles to defeat after Aboubakar’s late winner for Cameroon

Agricultural university professor arrested after student alleges sexual harassment in J&K

The students demanded stern action against the accused who is the head of the division of agriculture extension and communication at the university

December 03, 2022 01:53 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Image for representational purposes only.

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Police have arrested a professor of an agricultural university in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district after a student levelled allegations of sexual harassment against him, officials said on Saturday.

The accused professor was arrested late Friday night, the officials said.

The authorities on Friday night suspended the accused and initiated an inquiry against him after protests broke out in the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) at its Wadura campus in the north Kashmir district.

The students demanded stern action against the accused who is the head of the division of agriculture extension and communication at the university.

The police also registered a case at police station Bomai and took up investigations, following which the accused was arrested late Friday night and remains in police custody, the officials said.

In an order, the university's registrar on Friday said the accused has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

"He shall remain attached with KVK, Pombai, Kulgam," the order read.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.