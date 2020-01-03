It’s our responsibility to take in persecuted minorities: Vijay Rupani

Justifying the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday said it was India’s responsibility to take in persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries.

Addressing a gathering at Kothamba in Mahisagar district, Mr. Rupani criticised the Congress for opposing the controversial law that grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

“The Congress always resorts to vote-bank politics. Why is the party opposing CAA? This is a conspiracy by the Congress and other opposition parties to incite people to commit violence,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Rupani was in Kothamba to unveil a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and to inaugurate some developmental works.

After Partition, Mahatma Gandhi had said Hindus of Pakistan and Afghanistan should be allowed to return to India, the CM claimed, adding that this was also agreed upon in the Liaquat-Nehru Pact, but the agreement was not implemented.

“Due to anarchy, majority of 450 temples were demolished and only 20 remained in those countries,” he said, referring to alleged temple demolitions in the three countries.

“In Afghanistan, Lord Buddha’s statue was demolished using tanks. Buddhists were forced to flee. Where would they all go? Who would take them in? It is India’s responsibility to give them citizenship,” Mr. Rupani said. He also claimed that the Muslim population in India had increased from 9% to 22% while the Hindu population in Pakistan had decreased from 22% to 3% after Independence.