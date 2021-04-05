Other States

ISJK militant held in Jammu

A militant associated with the Islamic State-Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) outfit was arrested from Jhajar Kotli area of Jammu district on Sunday, the police said.

The militant was arrested after the police received a specific input about his movement and set up a checkpoint at Jhajjar Kotli. 

"Around 7 p.m., one person tried to flee from the spot and was chased and apprehended. Cash, pistol and rounds were recovered from him. The ammunition was concealed in a bag," the police said.

The arrested person was identified as Malik Umaid alias Abdullah from Yaripora, Kulgam. "He had received a delivery of weapon and cash to further carry out militant strike in UT," the police said.

The arrested militant was in touch with more operatives of the ISJK module, the police added.

