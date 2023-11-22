HamberMenu
ISIS Jabalpur module case: NIA files charge sheet against four

The official said the investigation so far has revealed that the accused were inspired by the ideology of the banned terror outfit and were working actively to target democratic institutions and individuals

November 22, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
NIA had arrested three accused — Syed Mamoor Ali, Mohammad Adil Khan and Mohammad Shahid — in May after registering a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code

NIA had arrested three accused — Syed Mamoor Ali, Mohammad Adil Khan and Mohammad Shahid — in May after registering a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against four people arrested in a case related to a violent conspiracy hatched by members of the Jabalpur module of the global terrorist group ISIS, an official said on November 22.

The conspiracy relates to attempts by the ISIS, also known as Islamic State, to radicalise gullible Muslim youth through on-ground 'Dawah' programmes and various social media platforms, an NIA spokesperson said.

NIA had arrested three accused — Syed Mamoor Ali, Mohammad Adil Khan and Mohammad Shahid — in May after registering a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The fourth accused, Kasif Khan, was nabbed by the NIA in August. All four have been named in the charge sheet filed in a special court in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, the spokesperson said.

The official said the investigation so far has revealed that the accused were inspired by the ideology of the banned terror outfit and were working actively to target democratic institutions and individuals, including prominent leaders.

"The module had been conducting meetings in local religious places and houses, and hatching plans to spread terror in the country by unleashing violent attacks at the instance of the ISIS leadership.

"They had also been engaged in collecting funds, disseminating ISIS propaganda material, motivating and recruiting youth, and procuring deadly weapons," the spokesperson said, adding the module was a part of the ISIS global network to destabilise India through localised units and sleeper cells operating across States.

