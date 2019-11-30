Is BJP afraid of Shivaji Maharaj, says Maharashtra CM Thackeray

After the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray — won the trust vote in the Maharashtra Assembly on Saturday, Mr Thackeray took on the BJP over allegations that the swearing-in of the government had violated procedures, with ministers taking oath in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Phule.

“I never imagined that the opposition would go to such a petty level and target us. Why should I be afraid of taking Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s name before my oath? How can it be wrong? I did it and I will do it again if necessary,” Mr Thackeray told reporters after the trust vote.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil while speaking to reporters had claimed that the Chief Minister could not be sworn in unless he was a member of either of the Assembly or Council.

NCP spokesperson and senior MLA Nawab Malik responded that Mr. Patil should have spoken to his leader Narendra Modi before making the allegation as the latter became the chief minister of Gujarat in 2002 when he was not the member of either house.

“Governor's letter clearly mention that Uddhavji will have to become member of any of the two of the Houses in six months. Does Chandrakant Patil not agree with Governor?" Mr. Malik asked.

On the swearing-in ceremony, Mr Patil said, “The new government has defied State legislature rules right from its swearing-in ceremony.”

“We have faith in late Balasaheb Thackeray, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar. But oath has to be taken in a particular format. It is not considered an oath if it is not taken in that format. A petition is being filed before Governor contending that the swearing-in was illegal,” he added.

Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil took on the BJP in the Assembly. “Why is the BJP opposing taking names of Chhatrapati Shivaji and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar? Why are they against these great people? They have just shown the mentality which they have been nurturing for generations,” said Mr Patil. He also the allegations an attempt by both Mr. Fadnavis and Mr. Patil to win the Leader of Opposition post.

Former advocate general of Maharashtra and senior counsel Shreehari Aney questioned the grounds for the BJP’s legal challenge. He said, “You don’t like something because you don’t get to sit on the treasury benches [that] doesn’t mean that there is possible court case.“

(With inputs from Sonam Saigal)