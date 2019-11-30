Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi govt. wins floor test

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance won the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Saturday.

“Altogether 169 MLAs vote in favour of the motion of confidence,” pro tem Speaker Dilip Walse Patil informed the House.

Four MLAs abstained, he said.

Nobody voted against the motion as all the 105 MLAs had walked out of the 288-member House, boycotting the floor test, before head count of MLAs began.

In the October 21 Assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 105 seats. The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress won 56, 54 and 44 seats respectively in the October 21 polls.

Thackeray introduces his ministers in Assembly

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray introduced six members of his ministerial council in the state Legislative Assembly.

Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai (Shiv Sena), Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal (NCP) and Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut (Congress) had taken oath as ministers at Thackeray’s swearing-in ceremony held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday.

Mr. Thackeray introduced the Ministers during the special session of the 14th state Legislative Assembly, before facing the floor test.

Mr. Shinde and Mr. Desai were Health and Industries ministers respectively in the previous Devendra Fadnavis government.

Mr. Bhujbal was a deputy Chief Minister, while Mr. Patil had held portfolios like Finance and Rural Development during the 15 years rule of the Congress-NCP till 2014.

Mr. Thorat and Mr. Raut have been Revenue and Animal Husbandry Ministers respectively for some time during the same period.

The ministers were sworn-in on November 28 along with Mr. Thackeray.