Infant among two killed as building collapses in Thane

The single-storey building having six flats and located on Durga Road in Dhobi Talao area of Bhiwandi town collapsed at 12.35 a.m.

September 03, 2023 10:25 am | Updated 10:25 am IST - Thane

PTI
Rescue teams search for people feared trapped after a building collapsed in Thane, on September 3, 2023.

Rescue teams search for people feared trapped after a building collapsed in Thane, on September 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

An infant and a woman were killed and five others injured when a residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane district shortly after midnight on September 3, civic officials said.

The single-storey building having six flats and located on Durga Road in Dhobi Talao area of Bhiwandi town collapsed at 12.35 a.m., Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

After being alerted, a team of the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) and fire personnel from the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot.

A search operation was carried out in the night and seven persons were pulled out from the debris. An eight month-old girl and a woman died while five others were injured, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Uzma Atif Momin (40) and Taslima Mosar Momin (8 months), he said.

Among the injured were four women and a man aged 65. They were admitted to a local hospital and were reported to be out of danger, he said.

The search and rescue operation and work to clear the debris was completed at around 3.30 a.m., the official said.

It was not yet known how old was the building and whether it was in the list of dangerous structures, he said.

