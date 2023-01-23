HamberMenu
INA memorial in Moirang is a pilgrimage centre of modern India: Dattatreya Hosabale

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s indomitable spirit and unforgettable deeds are ever-inspiring for all Indians, he said

January 23, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST - Imphal

The Hindu Bureau
RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale addresses the inaugural session of Vishwamangalay Sabha central residential office, in Nagpur, on Jan. 8, 2023.

RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale addresses the inaugural session of Vishwamangalay Sabha central residential office, in Nagpur, on Jan. 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Dattatreya Hosabale, General Secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on January 23 said the Indian National Army (INA) memorial situated at Moirang in Manipur is a pilgrimage center of Modern India. Speaking at an event in Manipur, he said INA will go down in the history of India’s freedom struggle in golden letters.

“My humble homage and tributes to the greatest son of Bharat Mata Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. His indomitable spirit and unforgettable deeds are ever-inspiring for all Indians. The memorial (Moirang) is a pilgrimage centre of modern India,” Mr. Hosabale said.

The Sarkaryavah of RSS, who is on a four-day visit to Manipur, joined the nationwide celebration of Parakram Diwas by paying floral tributes at the INA Memorial, where the INA unfurled independent India’s flag in 1944 for the first time on Indian soil.

“It is because of the INA’s great sacrifice and war against the British that crores of Indians were enthused to raise their voice against the British empire and attain freedom. The Navy Revolt of Mumbai was inspired by INA’s movement and sacrifices made by hundreds and thousands of men and women”, said Mr. Hosabale.

He also praised the sacrifices of the people of Manipur and Northeast in India’s freedom struggle. T

