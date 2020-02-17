In a signal of thaw in relations, Mamata meets Governor

After months of confrontations between the West Bengal government and the Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday called on State Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The hour-long meeting, likely a signal of a thaw in the relations, was the first one-on-one between the two since Mr. Dhankhar had assumed office in July. While not many details have emerged of what transpired at the meeting, the Governor took to social media describing it as “extremely satisfying”.

“Had an extremely satisfying hour-long interaction with Hon’ble Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee at Raj Bhavan @MamataOfficial,” Mr. Dhankhar tweeted posting photographs of the meeting. There was no response from the Chief Minister about the interaction.

In the past six months, Mr. Dhankhar has got into a series of confrontations with the Trinamool Congress government on issues like law and order, education and other legislative and administrative matters. The convocations at the University of Calcutta and the Jadavpur University, where the Governor could not officiate the ceremony as the Chancellor, was also one of the reasons why the relations had soured.

Mr. Dhankhar had on a number of times complained that the Ministers and the bureaucrats had not shown him due courtesy. The meeting comes within a few days after Mr. Dhankhar adhering to the convention and reading the speech provided by the State government during the opening of the Budget session of the Assembly.