IMD downgrades cyclone alert for Odisha coast

The Odisha government has alerted 15 District Collectors to be prepared for heavy rain as the India Meteorological Department revised its prediction saying cyclonic storm was likely to miss the State’s coast.

“We had a detailed discussion with IMD officials. The latest IMD forecast says the predicted cyclonic storm could miss the Odisha coast and move away towards West Bengal and Bangladesh,” said P.K. Jena, Special Relief Commissioner, on Tuesday.

Mr. Jena said the Collectors were asked to stay alert for heavy rain to be caused by cyclonic storm. People should not resort to panic-buying, he said.

“The depression over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and north Andaman Sea moved westwards with a speed of 11 kmph and lay-centred about 270 km west-northwest of Maya Bandar (Andaman Islands), about 890 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 980 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and 990 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh),” the IMD said.

According to bulletin, it is very likely to intensify into a deep depression during next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

“It is very likely to move west-northwestwards initially and then north-northwestwards, towards West Bengal & adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts,” it says.

Squally wind speed reaching 40–50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to commence over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha–West Bengal coasts from November 8 evening and gradually increase thereafter.

The State Agriculture Department has asked farmers to harvest ripe paddy and store the stock at a safer place.