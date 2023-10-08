HamberMenu
If Shri Ram Janmabhoomi can be reclaimed after 500 years, Sindhu also can be brought back: Yogi Adityanath

The CM asks people to take a ‘nation first’ pledge to prevent a Partition-like event in future

October 08, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits the Badrinath Temple, on Oct. 8, 2023.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits the Badrinath Temple, on Oct. 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Sunday said that if Shri Ram Janmabhoomi can be reclaimed after 500 years, Sindhu (Indus) can also be brought back.

Mr. Adityanath, addressing a convention of the Sindhi community, stressed the need to inform the present generation of Sindhis about their history, pointing out that the community suffered the most during Partition.

“If Shri Ram Janmabhoomi can be taken back after 500 years, Sindhu (Indus) can also be brought back. When the Partition took place in 1947, lakhs of people were massacred. A large area of India became Pakistan. The Sindhi community suffered the most as they had to leave their motherland. Even today, we have to bear the brunt of the tragedy of Partition in the form of terrorism,” he said at the two-day National Sindhi Convention organised by Sindhi Council of India.

Describing the Sindhi community as an integral part of Sanatan Dharma, he appealed to people to take the pledge of “nation first” to prevent a repeat of a Partition-like catastrophe. Everyone should be prepared to give a befitting reply to anyone who plays with the unity and integrity of the nation, he added.

“Sindhi community is an integral part of Sanatan Dharma of India. The Sindhi community has progressed with its efforts even in tough circumstances. Sindhi community has set an example of how to reach the top from zero,” he said.

At the event, Mr. Adityanath honoured noted billiard player Padma Bhushan Pankaj Advani with ‘Sher-e-Sindh’ award, apart from honouring Lakhani Group chairman S.N. Lakhani, Tech Mahindra India head Rajesh Chandra Ramani and VIP co-founder Sonakshi Lakhani among others.

