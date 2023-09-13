HamberMenu
I-T dept. conducts raids in U.P., M.P. in tax evasion probe against SP leader Azam Khan

he searches are being conducted in Rampur, Saharanpur, Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Meerut.

September 13, 2023 09:54 am | Updated 09:54 am IST - Lucknow

PTI
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. File photo

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The Income-tax department on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, launched raids at over 30 premises in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh as part of a tax evasion probe against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and those linked to him, official sources said.

The searches are being conducted in Rampur, Saharanpur, Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh apart from some premises in the neighbouring state of Madhya Pradesh, they said.

The I-T probe is related to some trusts run by Khan and his family members, the sources said.

