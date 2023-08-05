HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hurriyat will continue to safeguard rights of J&K people, advocate dialogue: Mirwaiz

The Hurriyat chairman said he will continue his efforts to ensure good neighbourly relations, peaceful coexistence and brotherhood among communities

August 05, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. File

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. File | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday said his political forum “will continue to safeguard the rights and interests of people of Jammu and Kashmir and advocate dialogue”. 

In a statement, the Mirwaiz said he will continue his efforts for good neighbourly relations, peaceful coexistence and brotherhood among communities.

Meanwhile, the Hurriyat has condemned the continuous arrest of the Mirwaiz. “Without any written order or any charges, the Mirwaiz is undergoing arbitrary and extrajudicial detention. It’s ironic that the authorities at the highest level deny his detention, while a police and paramilitary contingent remains permanently stationed outside his house disallowing him from leaving it,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the Mirwaiz has always advocated and led initiatives “even at personal cost for a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir conflict through talks”.

The Hurriyat also warned against executing laws in J&K that disempower local people, engineer demographic change, gag media and seizing resources. It appealed to the Centre to release all Kashmiri political prisoners and others unconditionally, including the Mirwaiz.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / Srinagar

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.