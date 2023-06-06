HamberMenu
Huge cache of guns, bombs connected with Atiq Ahmed gang unearthed in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj on the night of April 15 by three men posing as media persons

June 06, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - Kaushambi (UP)

PTI
Judicial team members with police personnel investigate at the site of encounter of Arbaaz, a close aide of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, who was accused in the Umesh Pal Murder Case, in Prayagraj.

Judicial team members with police personnel investigate at the site of encounter of Arbaaz, a close aide of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, who was accused in the Umesh Pal Murder Case, in Prayagraj. | Photo Credit: PTI

A large cache of illegal weapons was recovered from a house in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi on the tip-off of an active member of late mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s gang, police said on June 5.

Ahmed's aide Abdul Qavi was brought to Kaushambi on Sunday for making the recovery, Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava told reporters.

The seizure was made near Qavi's house in Bhakanda village under Sarai Akil Police Station area along the 'kutcha' path that goes towards Yamuna River.

Also Read | The rise and fall of Atiq Ahmed

At his instance, on Sunday an excavation was carried out at some distance from the kutcha route which revealed 10 pistols of 12 bore, 10 pistols of .315 bore, one revolver of .32 bore, 88 live cartridges, and 25 crude bombs buried there, the SP said.

On the basis of the recovery, Qavi was booked further in another case under Section 3/25 of the Arms Act and 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act at Police Station Sarai Akil, he said.

The SP said Qavi has been held in district Jail, Lucknow since his surrender before the Special Judicial Magistrate CBI court, Lucknow, in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case.

On May 30, Abdul Qavi, arrested in connection with a case registered here, had told Kaushambi Police about illegal weapons he had kept hidden.

Qavi was sent to police custody for 36 hours on June 3 at the order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate to make the recovery.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj on the night of April 15 by three men posing as media persons.

Both were accused in the murder of Umesh Pal in February this year and the murder of the former BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005.

Qavi had been absconding since Raju Pal's murder, and had surrendered recently.

