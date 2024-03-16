Himanta threatens to sue Congress MP over poll bonds allegation

March 16, 2024 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma threatened Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi with legal action on March 15 for alleging that the State government has signed a memorandum of understanding with a company that gave donations to the BJP via electoral bonds.

"The allegations levelled by Hon'ble MP Shri @pradyutbordoloi is devoid of any facts and are entirely baseless," Sarma posted on X.

Earlier, Mr. Bordoloi, the Nagaon MP, reposted a tweet by a person who alleged that the Assam government had signed an MoU with a firm named Bright Star Investments and shared a donors' list, in which the firm's name figured, along with amounts donated to the BJP.

While reposting, Mr. Bordoloi tweeted, "As the #ElectoralBondScam unveils how deep rooted corruption in the BJP is, here is a case of how fraudulent 'development' has played out in Assam! Not long before the house of cards comes tumbling down."

The CM, through his official X handle, responded: "Through these defamatory statements alleging quid pro quo between Govt of Assam and M/s Bright Star Investments, Hon'ble MP has invited legal action by the State."

"The Govt of Assam has absolutely no commercial linkage with the said firm. The MoU mentioned is only a philanthropic donation by the said firm to the state government for construction of the Pragjyotishpur Medical College, work on which continues swiftly and will be dedicated to people soon," the Chief Minister added.

Skeletons will tumble ...

Responding to the CM's tweets, Mr. Bordoloi said that he welcomes any move to prosecute him.

"I certainly welcome any such move by the Govt of Assam to prosecute me for pointing out the tip of the iceberg of a huge racket called Electoral Bonds! It will provide an opportunity to cross examine & see skeletons tumble out of the BJP govt's cupboard," the MP said.

Referring to another donor, S.P. Singla Constructions, which has been given the contract for construction of the North Guwahati Bridge, Bordoloi said that the chief minister should not forget that the electoral bonds "scam" has been unearthed on the direction of the Supreme Court to invite public probity which is integral to democracy. Construction of the bridge is underway.

"As the BJP works overtime to defend their wrongdoings, await a response on the relation b/w SP Singla Construction donations & the contract for the North Ghy Bridge," he said.

The sitting Congress MP will contest from Nagaon constituency in the Lok Sabha polls.