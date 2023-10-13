HamberMenu
Heroin worth more than ₹5 crore seized in Assam

Three persons were arrested in separate incidents in two districts of Assam.

October 13, 2023 11:10 am | Updated 11:10 am IST - Diphu/Guwahati (Assam)

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only.

“Large quantities of heroin worth a total of ₹5 crore have been seized and three persons arrested in separate incidents in two districts of Assam,” police said on October 13.

Acting on a tip-off, police launched a search operation in Khakrajan area in Karbi Anglong district and intercepted a vehicle coming from Dimapur in neighbouring Nagaland on Thursday night (October 12.)

“During the search of the vehicle, police seized 726 gm of heroin concealed in secret chambers in the vehicle’s doors,” a police officer said. “The value of the seized drugs was estimated to be more than ₹4 crore. Two occupants of the car were arrested,” he said.

In another incident, a team of Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police opened fire on a drug peddler who tried to escape on his vehicle upon seeing the law enforcers. He was later nabbed in Fancy Para in Jalukbari police station area in Kamrup district on Thursday.

“While searching his vehicle, police seized 170 gm of heroin hidden in 12 soap boxes. During further search at his rented residence in Guwahati, the STF team seized 100 gm of heroin,” another police officer said. “The total value of the seized drug was estimated to be more than ₹1 crore,” he said.

narcotics & drug trafficking / Assam / Dispur / Guwahati

