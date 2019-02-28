Health insurance schemes to get Rs. 1,021 crore

The Bharatiya Janata Party government’s flagship medical insurance scheme for the poor, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), and the State government’s Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY), have received a major boost with a proposed allocation of ₹1,021 crore for 2019-2020.

As compared to last year when PMJAY alone was allocated ₹576 crore, the proposed budget this year has seen a nearly 77% jump. The budget allocation for the National Health Mission also saw more than 100% jump with an outlay of ₹2,098 crore proposed this year.

Health activists say that with the general election round the corner, the attractive budget figures were expected. However, the utilisation of the money and outcome remain questionable.

“The government never comes up with a comprehensive and explanatory outcome document to show us where and how the money has been spent and what are the changes that have been achieved. They should be able to give us details about changes in various health indicators and achievement. It is possible that all indicators cannot be achieved 100% but we should know,” said Milind Mhaske, Director, Praja Foundation. He said the focus of the government should be on primary health care, taking tertiary care to remote areas, and utilisation of existing infrastructure. “Take the example of the HBT Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari which cost crores to build. The hospital lacks doctors and specialists,” he said.

The NHM, which merged the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) and National Urban Health Mission (NUHM), looks at the strengthening of public health systems. Dr. Abhijit More of the Jan Swasthya Abhiyan said budget utilisation has been a major question with NHM. “They can propose very attractive amounts but what is the point if merely 55% to 60% of the amount is being actually spent?” asked Dr. More.

It has been observed that a majority of the funds in the NHM are spent in the last quarter, which leads to forceful and unreasonable purchases and opens avenues for corruption.

On the insurance scheme for the poor, Dr. More said there is an urgent need to audit the treatments under the scheme. “A large chunk of the money is going to the private sector. But no one knows the quality of care and other ground realities,” he said.

Wednesday’s interim Budget announcement also focused on maternal and child care, with an allocation of ₹1,097 crore proposed for providing nutritious food for children between six months and three years of age, pregnant women and lactating mothers.