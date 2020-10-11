Hathras victim was ‘no one’ to Uttar Pradesh CM, police, says Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the State police were denying that the 19-year-old victim in the Hathras gang rape and murder case had been raped as “she was no one” to them.
Mr. Gandhi was responding to a news report about the Uttar Pradesh Police denying that the victim had been raped, when he tweeted: “The shameful truth is many Indians don’t consider Dalits, Muslims and Tribals to be human. The CM & his police say no one was raped because for them, and many other Indians, she was NO ONE. (sic)”.
The young Dalit woman was sexually assaulted by four men in her village last month. She succumbed to her injuries two weeks later at a hospital in Delhi.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath