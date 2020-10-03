Other States

Hathras gang rape | Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe

Police personnel stand guard near the premises of the relatives of Hathras gang rape victim at Bool Garhi in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district on October 3, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday recommended a CBI probe into the Hathras case.

The decision was taken by rhe CM on the basis of the report submitted to him by additional chief secretary home Awanish Awasthi and DGP H.C Awasthi who visited the family of the gang rape victim earlier in the day.

"After a thorough review of the case, the chief minister has issued orders for recommendation of a CBI probe," said a government official.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 3, 2020 10:08:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/hathras-gang-rape-yogi-adityanath-recommends-cbi-probe/article32762293.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story