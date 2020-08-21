Other States

Haryana’s fresh curbs to check virus spread

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Haryana, State Home Minster Anil Vij on Friday announced that all offices and shops, except those providing essential services, will remain closed on every Saturday and Sunday till further orders.

“All offices and shops except essential will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday due to #COVID-19,” Mr. Vij said in a tweet.

Later, a government order by Haryana State Disaster Management Authority said that to contain further spread, all offices (both public and private) and shops, except those dealing with essential services, would remain closed on Saturday and Sunday throughout Haryana.

No transport ban

An official spokesperson said that the order will have no effect on public and private transport and on exams being conducted by Haryana Public Service Commission and Haryana Staff Selection Commission.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 21, 2020 11:35:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/haryanas-fresh-curbs-to-check-virus-spread/article32417082.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story