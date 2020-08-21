Haryana’s fresh curbs to check virus spread

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Haryana, State Home Minster Anil Vij on Friday announced that all offices and shops, except those providing essential services, will remain closed on every Saturday and Sunday till further orders.
“All offices and shops except essential will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday due to #COVID-19,” Mr. Vij said in a tweet.
Later, a government order by Haryana State Disaster Management Authority said that to contain further spread, all offices (both public and private) and shops, except those dealing with essential services, would remain closed on Saturday and Sunday throughout Haryana.
No transport ban
An official spokesperson said that the order will have no effect on public and private transport and on exams being conducted by Haryana Public Service Commission and Haryana Staff Selection Commission.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath