Haryana records 338, Punjab 150 COVID-19 cases

Haryana on Tuesday recorded 338 COVID-19 cases taking the tally of cumulative cases to 14,548. It also reported four deaths taking the tally to 236. The major chunk of the new cases, 143 and 87, were reported from Faridabad and Gurugram districts respectively. The active cases are 4,340 and 9,972 patients have so far been discharged, officials said.

Punjab recorded 150 cases and six deaths taking the tally to 144, officials said.

The number of positive cases has reached 5,568. The patients who died were from Amritsar, Patiala, Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts. The major chunk of the new cases, 45 and 26, were reported from Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 1,557 and 3,867 patients have so far been cured.