Haryana govt. withdraws Sports University Bill

The Haryana Assembly on Monday withdrew the Sports University Bill of Haryana, 2019, under which it had earlier announced to appoint cricket legend Kapil Dev as the chancellor, following "certain observations from the Centre".
In September 2019, the then Haryana Sports Minister Anil Vij had announced that Kapil Dev would be the first chancellor of the Haryana Sports University at Rai in Sonipat district.
The bill was withdrawn after Sports Minister Sandeep Singh moved a resolution in the House, saying the State government has decided to take a "relook" at it on the Centre's advice.
Intervening in the discussion, Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra said although the state government was competent to withdraw the bill, the legal status of any appointment in the proposed university needed to be made public.
To this, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar clarified that no appointment had been made so far.
He added that the objection flagged by the Centre on the Sports University in Rai will be rectified, and later, another bill will be brought.
The Haryana Assembly had passed the bill in August 2019.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath