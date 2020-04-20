Other States

Haryana govt. failed farmers, says Congress

The Congress on Monday alleged that the ruling BJP-JJP government is Haryana had failed the farmers on account of mismanagement at wheat procurement centres all across the State.

‘Strike by traders’

“The farmers of the State are suffering due the mismanagement and carelessness of the government, while the traders remained on strike in many places like Kaithal, Guhla Cheeka, Uchana, Narwana, Jind, Safidon, Narnaud, Mahendragarh, Ballabhgarh,” Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

The State government meanwhile, which started wheat purchase on April 20, said in a statement that 9,729 wheat farmers reported at the procurement centres on the first day.

