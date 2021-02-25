Haryana Assembly to go paperless

To introduce paperless functioning, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the Haryana government and and the Assembly signed an MoU for the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).
Speaker Gian Chand Gupta presided over the meeting in this connection with officers of the Central and the State governments and the Vidhan Sabha here.
Mr. Gupta said the expenditure on the project costing ₹20 crore would be shared by the Central and the State governments 60:40. “It has become a historical day for Haryana to realise the objective of digitisation as envisioned by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”
He said even in the pandemic situation, we have been successful in the implementation of the NeVA.
“The Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs will organise a three-year training programme for the officials of the Assembly and the IT Cell. Himachal Pradesh is the only State which has been successful in paperless functioning of the legislature. On March 1 and 2, a team of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha would visit Shimla to know the functioning and proceedings there.”
He said the Assembly library will also be digitised soon. “A large amount of paper is used in question hours, calling attention, ordinances, bills and other legislative work during the proceedings of the sessions. It will save ₹15 crore and also help in environmental protection,” he said.
