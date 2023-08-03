HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gujarat HC judge recuses from hearing Teesta’s plea

The High Court chief justice will now assign the case to a new bench. 

August 03, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Teesta Setalvad, a prominent activist. File

Teesta Setalvad, a prominent activist. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Gujarat High Court’s Justice Samir Dave, on Thursday, recused himself from hearing social activist Teesta Setalvad’s petition seeking to quash the FIR filed against her and two ex-IPS officers allegedly fabricating evidence in the 2002 riots cases.

Justice Dave said, “Not before me” when the matter was mentioned in his bench. The High Court chief justice will now assign the case to a new bench. 

Ms. Setalvad moved to the High Court after the Sessions Court rejected her plea to quash the FIR filed by the Ahmedabad crime branch. 

She and two others - former State Director General of Police R.B. Sreekumar and former Indian Police Service officer Sanjiv Bhatt - were arrested by the city crime branch in June 2022 on charges of forgery and fabricating evidence with the intent to implicate the Gujarat government functionaries in the 2002 riots cases.

Last month, the Supreme Court granted her regular bail in the case. 

Related Topics

Gujarat

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.