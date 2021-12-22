Gujarat continues to see recruitment exam scams

The recent scrapping of written test for head clerks due to question paper leak has triggered a row

The Gujarat government has recently scrapped the written test for recruitment of head clerks following question paper leak a day before the exam on December 12.

A total of 88,000 aspirants took the exam to select 186 head clerks for the State administration.

The police have so far arrested 14 persons, including alleged mastermind Jayesh Patel, in the case that has triggered a major controversy.

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said the paper leak case would be tried in a fast-track court to “set an example.”

Cancelled 9 times

However, the latest paper leak and malpractices in the government recruitment process are not isolated incidents in the State. In fact, since 2014, the recruitment exams for various categories have been cancelled for as many as nine times following paper leak or allegations of malpractices.

Earlier, the recruitment exams were cancelled for chief officer of municipality, teachers in government schools, clerks for district panchayats and even nurses.

‘Entire process rigged’

“Every year, in any recruitment for the State administration, question papers are leaked ahead of the exam. The entire process to recruit the government staff is rigged,” said Gujarat Congress spokesman Manish Doshi.

“In Gujarat, people linked to the RSS and BJP are appointed heads of various recruitment agencies. They are also involved in the rigging. All recruitment agencies are epicentres of corruption in the State,” Mr. Doshi alleged.

Giving the example of RSS/BJP affiliated people manning the recruitment agencies, the Congress spokesman said former Ahmedabad Mayor Asit Vora was the chairman of the Gujarat Subordinate Services Selection Board (GSSSB), which conducted the exam for head clerks in which the paper was leaked.

According to a senior bureaucrat in the State administration, in recent years, the recruitment process has been marred with controversies and allegations of corruption and rigging, which was never the case earlier.

“There is rampant corruption and rigging in the recruitment process in Gujarat and therefore the State saw violent agitations by Patidars and counter-agitation by the OBCs. Both agitations were led by youth searching for jobs,” a retired bureaucrat told The Hindu.

‘Won’t resign’

In another development, Mr. Asit Vora, after meeting the Chief Minister, ruled out resigning his post. He insisted that the process would be made fool-proof during the re-test in March next year.

In the latest case, the police investigation so far revealed that Mr. Jayesh Patel and other accused had allegedly managed to acquire the question paper from the manager of a printing press where the paper was set to be printed before the exam.

Subsequently, they allegedly sold it to over 15 candidates and helped them in solving the paper at various locations a day before the exam.

The paper then reached various candidates, who were divided into three groups and taken to three locations near an exam centre in north Gujarat on December 11 by Mr. Jayesh Patel and others to solve the question paper.

On the examination day, the accused arranged transportation to drop these candidates to their examination centres.

Notably, the issue of paper leak surfaced a day after the exam was conducted when Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unit’s youth wing leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja alleged that the question paper was leaked prior to the exam. As a proof, he had shared a photograph of a notebook page having handwritten answers of some of the questions asked in the exam.

Congress leaders also brought in more evidence about paper leak, forcing the State authorities to first lodge an FIR and then scrap the exam itself.