Gujarat CM Rupani tests COVID-19 positive

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday tested positive for COVID-19, a day after he fainted on a stage while addressing a municipal election rally in Vadodara.
In a health bulletin, UN Mehta Hospital, where Mr. Rupani has been admitted, stated that his RT-PCR test came positive with mild symptoms. His other parameters are said to be normal.
After he collapsed on Sunday evening, Mr. Rupani was given first aid at the venue, and then rushed to Ahmedabad in a chartered flight and was admitted to the UN Mehta Hospital in the Civil Hospital campus.
Mr. Rupani’s work schedule has been hectic owing to the local municipal and panchayat elections under way in the State. On Sunday, he was addressing his third rally in Vadodara where he suddenly fainted on the dais.
“He is under observation at the hospital with all parameters normal,” said R.K. Patel, Director of the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre.
Besides Mr. Rupani, State BJP general secretary (organisation) Bhikhu Dalsania and Kutch MP Vinod Chavda also tested COVID-19 positive. They all had a series of meetings of the State parliamentary board to decide the ticket for the local polls at the Chief Minister’s residence.
