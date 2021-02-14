Gujarat CM faints at poll rally in Vadodara

Rupani treated for low blood pressure

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani fell unconscious on Sunday evening while addressing a rally for the upcoming civic polls in Nizampura area of Vadodara.

Mr Rupani’s blood pressure was extremely low and he was given first aid immediately before being rushed to hospital. He later left for Ahmedabad.

“His blood pressure was low that caused him to faint. He is fine now,” a BJP leader Bharat Dangar said.

According to sources, CM has been campaigning continuously for the local municipal elections for last few days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Mr. Rupani to inquire about his health and advised him to take rest and undergo necessary medical tests.