Gujarat BJP to launch membership enrolment drive from June

: Ahead of the State Assembly polls slated to be held later this year, Gujarat BJP will launch a special drive to reach out to voters in all 51,000 booths across the 182 Assembly seats in the State.

In a day long state executive committee meeting, the top brass of the party has decided to run a drive from June 11 to 13 during which the party workers would reach out to the electorate about various development works and welfare schemes of the State and Centre.

Also, a membership and fund collection drive would also be launched from June 1 to enrol new members and collect funds to fight the Assembly elections. The State BJP general secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela has been made in charge of the membership enrolment and fund collection drive.

In his address, the State BJP chief CR Paatil said that in the last one year, the party has enrolled more than 50 lakh new members from all walks of life in the State.

He added that the party has created a database of all its members, active and otherwise, who have been tasked to reach out to the voters to create awareness about how the welfare schemes and development works of the Centre and State governments are helping the people.

This is the second high-level meeting of the State unit in less than a month. Earlier, a two-day brainstorming session of the top brass was held in the presence of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to deliberate on the preparations for the Assembly polls.

The State unit has set an ambitious target of winning all 182 seats in Gujarat.