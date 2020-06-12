Other States

Grenade explodes at house of gram panchayat pradhan in Manipur

Police begin probe, involvement of armed groups not ruled out

A China-made hand grenade exploded early on Friday at the house of Waris Rahman, a gram panchayat pradhan, in Moijing. No casualties were reported.

Superintendent of Police (Thoubal district) S. Ibomcha said that the house next door was that of Wahidur Rahman, Mr. Waris Rahman’s brother, who is a government employee. He said, “Since the houses of the two brothers are located next to each other, it is not known as to who the miscreants had targeted and why.”

After registering a case, police started investigation. The involvement of armed groups was not ruled out.

Gang busted

Sharing details about another case, the SP said that the district police busted a criminal gang and rescued two kidnapped persons from Bihar. He said, “We received intelligence inputs that ₹50 lakh ransom for the two Biharis would change hands in the district. The kidnapped persons were identified as Dhirendra Sahu and Sanjoy Patel. Using the mobile phones of the kidnapped persons, their families were instructed to bring ₹ 50 lakh to get the kidnapped persons released.”

Police arrested three suspected kidnappers. They were identified as Ningthoujam Romjit and two middle-aged women, Joyshree Thiyam and Memo Nahakpam. Police learnt that the kidnapped persons had been detained in the house of K. Jadumani of Charangpat in Thoubal district. The two victims were rescued. Both bore signs of torture.

