Greenfield airport to come up in Unakoti district of Tripura

January 14, 2023 04:47 am | Updated 04:47 am IST - Agartala

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has sanctioned the proposal to build a second airport in Tripura to expand air connectivity and promote tourism in the State.

The proposed airport will come up at Hiracherra in Kailashahar subdivision of Unakoti district, 135 km from State capital Agartala.

Former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha member Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday said the greenfield airport will “require 500 acres of land and the process of land acquisition will begin soon”.

Hiracherra is known for its tea plantations. The place was selected following a survey by a team of technical consultants engaged by the Airports Authority of India.

An existing tea estate, which is reportedly not doing good business, will cease to exist after the construction of the airport.

There was small airport in the area, but it was abandoned nearly 35 years ago.

Mr. Deb said he had raised the issue during the last session of the Rajya Sabha and got favourable assurance from Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

He said he highlighted the scope for growth of tourism and economic activities in northern Tripura by taking advantage of the rock carvings in Unakoti hills and other places of interest in the region.

Meanwhile, the governments of India and Bangladesh are yet to finalise modalities to operate flight service between Agartala and Dhaka and Chittagong in Bangladesh. The decision for international flight operations from Agartala was adopted early last year.