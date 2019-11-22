Centre plans to trifurcate Maharashtra: Prakash Ambedkar

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday alleged that the Central government was planning to trifurcate Maharashtra on the lines of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Addressing a press conference in the city, the VBA chief referred to the political chaos around government formation in the State and said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party is using President’s Rule as a medium to accomplish the division of the State. They want to create a situation of fait accompli, just like the coalition government in Jammu & Kashmir was forced out and President’s Rule was imposed so that they could smoothly remove Article 370 without any objections.”

‘Centre’s conspiracy’

Mr. Ambedkar also alleged that based on the information received by the VBA, talks of making Mumbai a Union Territory were under way in New Delhi. “It is a conspiracy by the Central government to divide Maharashtra into three parts: Mumbai as a Union Territory, a separate State of Vidarbha, and the rest of Maharashtra. They are putting woes of the farmers on the forefront to execute this plan,” he said.

When asked about his take on government formation in the State, the VBA chief said the Congress, National Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena had put up a farcical play. “The Congress has held three meetings so far, but has not confirmed whether it will support the Sena or not. This makes the Sena look like a monkey dancing to the tune of its master,” he said.

Mr. Ambedkar said the VBA would take to the streets and hold mass protests against any such plans to divide the State. “In 1960, political parties had fought for Mumbai to remain a part of Maharashtra. We will not let Mumbai be removed from it and do everything we can to hinder this move,” he said.

The VBA had contested around 235 seats in the Assembly polls, but won none.