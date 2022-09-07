Go to Pakistan for ‘Bharat jodo’: Assam CM to Rahul Gandhi

Himanta Biswa Sarma also said the Congress campaign was comedy of the century

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday took a swipe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi ahead of launching the ‘Bharat jodo yatra’ from Kanniyakumari.

Terming the campaign as a ‘comedy of the century’, the Chief Minister advised Mr Gandhi to go to Pakistan for the campaign.

The yatra entails covering 3,500 km across the country in about 150 days.

“The Bharat that we live in today is resilient, robust, and united. India was divided in 1947 due to Congress,” Mr Sarma said.

“There is no benefit of starting this yatra in India. Rahul Gandhi should go to Pakistan for ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ if they want unification,” he said on Twitter.

Mr Sarma had quit Congress in 2015 following differences with former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. He joined the BJP along with a few Congress MLAs and went on to become the party’s pointsman for the northeast.