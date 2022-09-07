Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates | ‘Welcome Rahul’ posters, graffiti adorn Kanniyakumari walls

The Congress is pegging Bharat Jodo Yatra as the biggest mass contact programme since Independence and a “turning point” in India’s political history

Rahul Gandhi pays floral tributes at the memorial of his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in Sriperumbudur on September 7, 2022 | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The much-touted 3,570-km ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will start from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and then move northwards, passing through Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Nilambur, Mysuru, Bellary, Raichur, Vikarabad, Nanded, Jalgaon, Indore, Kota, Dausa, Alwar, Bulandshahr, Delhi, Ambala, Pathankot and Jammu, before culminating in Srinagar.

The Congress party is touting the yatra as the biggest mass contact programme since Independence and a “turning point” in India’s political history. The march will move in two batches – from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. While the morning session will include fewer participants, the evening session will see mass mobilisation. The participants plan to walk around 22 to 23 km daily.

The party repeatedly asserted that its ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kashmir to Kanyakumari is not a ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in any manner, but its objective is to ensure that the concerns and demands of the people reach Delhi.

Here are the latest updates

Chennai

Rahul Gandhi offers floral tributes at his father’s memorial in Sriperumbudur

The coastal town of Kanyakumari is buzzing with activities as the Congress workers are gearing up for the launch of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ today. Posters with “welcome Rahul Gandhi” and “Bharat Jodo Yatra” written in Tamil adorned the walls of the city on India’s southern tip.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at the latter’s memorial in Sriperumbudur near here, ahead of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. The Wayanad MP, who had arrived here on Tuesday night, began the day by offering tributes to the former Prime Minister and sat in a silent prayer in his memory. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a suicide bombing in Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi attends a prayer meeting after paying floral tributes at the memorial of his late father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on September 7, 2022 | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B.

Kanyakumari

Bharat Jodo Yatra marks a “new beginning”, says Congress

Congress said the Bharat Jodo Yatra which is slated to begin today is a turning point in Indian politics and marks a “new beginning”. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to attend an event at 4:30 p.m. in Kanyakumari where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Baghel will be present.

With the launch of the 3,570 km Yatra at a mega rally here, the Congress is seeking to flag economic disparities, social polarisation and political centralisation, while attempting to make gains in what is often described as the battle of ideologies.