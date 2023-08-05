HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

General strike cripples normal life in Manipur’s Imphal Valley

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence that broke out in May, sporadically continuing to plague the northeastern State for the last three months, claiming over 160 lives

August 05, 2023 10:12 am | Updated 10:40 am IST - Imphal

PTI
People stop an Army vehicle during their protest against the mass burial of Kuki-Zomi people killed in Manipur’s ethnic violence, in Imphal.

People stop an Army vehicle during their protest against the mass burial of Kuki-Zomi people killed in Manipur’s ethnic violence, in Imphal. | Photo Credit: ANI

The 24-hour general strike called by the coordinating committee of 27 Assembly constituencies in Manipur on Saturday paralysed normal life in Imphal Valley, with markets and business establishments remaining shut in almost all localities.

Public transport stayed off the road and only a few private vehicles were seen plying on the streets.

ALSO READ
Mizoram CM’s stake in Manipur conflict

Schools also remained closed due to the strike from midnight.

Also Read | Manipur HC directs status quo be maintained at mass burial site

The hill districts, however, have largely been unaffected by the strike, which the committee called to demand an emergency Assembly session to discuss various issues.

The committee’s convenor L. Binod had earlier said that the strike is not to add to the hardships of the people, but to “pressure the government”.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Cabinet on Friday recommended Governor Anusuiya Uikey to convene a session of the Assembly from August 21.

The previous Assembly session was held in March.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence that broke out in May, sporadically continuing to plague the northeastern State for the last three months, claiming over 160 lives.

The State, which remains curfew bound, has seen a recent flare-up of hostilities between the two warring communities — the Meiteis and Kuki-Zomis, after an announcement of a public mass burial of tribals killed during the ongoing race riots.

Tension between the two communities also heightened after talks between former Kuki militant organisations and the Centre were restarted.

Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute little over 40% and reside in the hill districts.

Related Topics

Manipur

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.