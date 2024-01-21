GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gauhati University asked to initiate action against teacher who criticised Assam CM

Akhil Ranjan Dutta had been vocal about Himanta Biswa Sarma’s allegedly offensive remarks about scholar Hiren Gohain

January 21, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Mr. Sarma said he had asked the Vice-Chancellor of the Gauhati University to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Akhil Ranjan Dutta, the head of the university’s Department of Political Science. File

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Mr. Sarma said he had asked the Vice-Chancellor of the Gauhati University to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Akhil Ranjan Dutta, the head of the university’s Department of Political Science. File | Photo Credit: ANI

GUWAHATI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he had asked the Vice-Chancellor of the Gauhati University to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Akhil Ranjan Dutta, the head of the university’s Department of Political Science.

The action has been sought for criticising the Chief Minister for the latter’s alleged derogatory remarks about scholar Hiren Gohain.

“I have directed the Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the professor. As a faculty member, he frequently criticises the Chief Minister, which is unacceptable,” Dr. Sarma told journalists on Sunday.

“There are codes of conduct that must be adhered to. A university professor should express his thoughts within limitations. The Assam government pays salaries to university faculties,” he said, adding that legislation would be introduced in the upcoming Assembly session for applying Civil Service Conduct Rules to professors critical of the Chief Minister.

He defended his “assessment” of Dr. Gohain for having “insulted” Bhupen Hazarika, a cultural icon.

Students of the department have condemned the Chief Minister for targeting Professor Dutta and accusing him of being irregular in classes. In a statement, the students said allegations that the professor played truant were baseless.

“We earnestly urge the Chief Minister to withdraw his remarks and allegations at the earliest,” they said.

Assam / Guwahati / university

