Gangsters, Babar Khalsa and Pakistan’s ISI behind Mohali’s RPG attack, says Punjab DGP

Special Correspondent May 13, 2022 17:41 IST

“So far five people have been arrested and one other accused is in custody and would be arrested,” he said at a press conference

A police personnel atop a vehicle stands guard after a blast outside the Punjab Police’s intelligence department office in Mohali. | Photo Credit: PTI

Punjab Director General of Police V. K. Bhawra on Friday said the role of Babbar Khalsa International, gangsters and Paksitan’s ISI has come to the fore in connection with the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack at the headquarters of Punjab Police Intelligence Wing in Mohali. Mr. Bhawra on Friday said the key conspirator behind the attack is Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, a gangster, who shifted to Canada in 2017 – he is a close aide of Harinder Singh Rinda, who operates from Pakistan with the backing of ISI has hatched the conspiracy. “The attack was a work of a gangster backed by Pakistan’s ISI and Babbar Khalsa International,” he said. Also Read Punjab police conduct raids in Mohali blast case; suspects rounded up “So far five people have been arrested and one other accused is in custody and would be arrested,” he said at a press conference here. On Monday evening, the projectile loaded with trinitrotoluene explosive was fired at the headquarters building of the Punjab Police Intelligence wing at Mohali in Punjab’s Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar district, shattering a few windowpanes.



