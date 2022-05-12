Punjab police conduct raids in Mohali blast case; suspects rounded up

CCTV footages are being analysed; vehicle checks intensified

A police personnel atop a vehicle stands guard after a blast outside the Punjab Police’s intelligence department office in Mohali, on May 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Punjab police on Wednesday conducted raids across the State and rounded up suspects for questioning in connection with the blast at the headquarters of the intelligence wing in Mohali.

The police, in a statement, said CCTV footages were being analysed to find out the suspects. Forensic experts were being roped in to further develop on clues regarding the case.

While the statement did not mention the number of arrests, it said “raids have been conducted across the State and possible suspects are being rounded up and questioned”.

The police have deployed inter-State check-points for thorough checking of all suspected vehicles.

Launcher recovered

On May 10, the police had recovered the launcher used in the attack, and stated that all leads in the case were being pursued meticulously.

The police have not ruled out a terror angle in the attack. Director-General of Police V. K. Bhawra had stated that the explosives used in the blast appeared to be trinitrotoluene (TNT).

On Monday evening, a projectile loaded with suspected trinitrotoluene was fired at the headquarters of the Punjab Police Intelligence Wing in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar district. A few windowpanes were shattered in the impact and there were no casualties.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party government has come under severe criticism from the political parties and the incident is being seen as a major intelligence failure.