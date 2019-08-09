Gangster weds ‘constable’

It is a love story that can inspire the screenwriters of new-age Bollywood. Payal, a constable with the U.P. police, met dreaded gangster Rahul Tharasana during a court hearing in Greater Noida in May 2014.

The two fell in love at the Surajpur court where Tharasana was brought in connection with the murder case of a trader named Manmohan Goyal as the main accused. Payal was allegedly posted there.

Romance over dates

Their romance blossomed over several dates in the court, leading to marriage. The world got to know when Tharasana shared photos of the wedding ceremony, which reportedly took place in March at an undisclosed location, with some of his friends via social media.

It created an embarrassing situation on Friday for the U.P. police. Tharasana, said to be part of the Anil Dujana gang, is an accused in over a dozen cases of loot and murder.

As the news spread during the day, Senior Superintendent of Police (Gautam Buddh Nagar) Vaibhav Krishna tweeted that the claim that the girl is a police constable is unverified.

SP (Rural) Kumar Ranvijay Singh told The Hindu that it was yet to be confirmed that the girl worked with the U.P. police.“We have checked. Her name is not there in our office records. What I can confirm is that Rahul is a history-sheeter and is out on bail.”

‘Influenced people’

On local reports that Payal was using her husband’s notoriety in his absence to influence people in their village in Greater Noida, where the family holds political clout, Mr. Singh said that he was getting it investigated. “We haven’t received any formal complaint so far,” he said.