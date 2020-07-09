Gangster Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain

Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, was on Thursday arrested at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

Confirming the arrest, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the State police were keeping complete surveillance after the Uttar Pradesh incident.

"Undeniably, from the beginning he's been crossing limits of cruelty. His actions were condemnable and worrying. This is a huge success for Madhya Pradesh," Mr. Mishra told reporters in Bhopal.

Eight policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police, were ambushed in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, where they had gone to arrest Vikas Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops last Friday.