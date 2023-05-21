G-20 meet will boost J&K tourism, investment inflow: L-G Manoj Sinha

May 21, 2023 02:52 am | Updated 02:52 am IST - SRINAGAR

The upcoming G-20 working group meeting to be held in Srinagar will put Kashmir’s famed hospitality on display and will give a big boost to tourism in the Union Territory (UT), Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday.

The city has been given a major makeover for the event, which begins on Monday. The Jhelum-Rajbagh Riverfront, which has been given a facelift, was dedicated to the public by Mr. Sinha on Saturday; it is also the route for the G-20 delegates.

“The J&K administration has finalised all arrangements. The event will send a message across the globe about Kashmir’s beauty and hospitality. The successful conduct of the G-20 meeting will boost the tourism and investment flow in the UT. The world will also witness the culture and warm hospitality of Jammu and Kashmir,” the L-G said.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for choosing J&K for the event. “The J&K government with the active support and participation of the people is all geared up for the G-20 meeting,” Mr. Sinha said.

Promoting awareness

J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta launched an open quiz and photo competition about the event on the official website. “These initiatives are a way of celebrating the prestigious international event happening under the presidency of our country. All residents of the UT, especially the students, will participate in these contests to gain knowledge about this big forum and the local customs, traditions and locales,” Mr. Mehta said.

The quiz questions will also cover the culture, tradition, tourism and IT initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir. “It is aimed at promoting G-20 awareness and its understanding among the citizens. It can also foster critical thinking skills amongst students by asking challenging questions that require them to think deeply about important summits, thereby broadening their horizons, igniting their passion for global affairs, and providing valuable experiences,” he added.

Security has been tightened across J&K in the run-up to the event. Quick response teams of Central Reserve Police Force commandos conducted security drills on the Dal Lake, where the main event venue is located.