Free vaccine sought for ESIC beneficiaries

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday sought directives from the Centre for free vaccine from the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) for all its registered beneficiaries in the age group of 18-45 years.

Letter to Minister

In a letter to Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar, the Chief Minister said such an initiative would be a progressive step towards covering the industrial working class of the country, as part of the Government of India’s aim of vaccinating the adult population against Covid-19.

Citing medical experts, the Chief Minister stressed that vaccination could go a long way in arresting the transmission of the virus.