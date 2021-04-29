Other States

Free vaccine sought for ESIC beneficiaries

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday sought directives from the Centre for free vaccine from the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) for all its registered beneficiaries in the age group of 18-45 years.

Letter to Minister

In a letter to Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar, the Chief Minister said such an initiative would be a progressive step towards covering the industrial working class of the country, as part of the Government of India’s aim of vaccinating the adult population against Covid-19.

Citing medical experts, the Chief Minister stressed that vaccination could go a long way in arresting the transmission of the virus.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 30, 2021 12:00:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/free-vaccine-sought-for-esic-beneficiaries/article34444425.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY