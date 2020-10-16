Four minor siblings found brutally killed in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district

The police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the grisly crime

In a shocking incident, four minor siblings were found brutally murdered on Friday morning in Jalgaon’s Raver taluk in north Maharashtra, 440 km from here.

According to the police, the children — two boys and two girls — aged between five and 14 years, were hacked to death with an axe in Raver’s Borkheda village while their parents were away.

Officials suspect that all the children were killed with the same axe. The motive for the crime has yet to be ascertained.

No arrests have been made as yet.

According to the authorities, the father Mehtab Gulab Bhilala hails from Madhya Pradesh and came to work on a farm in Raver owned by one Mustafa.

Mehtab, along with his wife and their older son, had reportedly gone to their native village in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district when the murders occurred on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday.

The farm owner later discovered the bodies of the children lying in a pool of blood today morning, along with the alleged murder weapon lying next to the victims.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Praveen Munde said that the police were combing the area for clues, and that a number of angles were being probed. All four bodies have been sent for post mortem.