HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four killed in explosion at soap making factory in Meerut

October 18, 2023 08:20 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel and firefighters at the site after the roof of a building, where detergent was being manufactured, collapsed following an explosion, at Lohia Nagar in Meerut on October 17.

Police personnel and firefighters at the site after the roof of a building, where detergent was being manufactured, collapsed following an explosion, at Lohia Nagar in Meerut on October 17. | Photo Credit: PTI

Four people were killed and six others injured on Tuesday when a two-storey building housing an alleged illegal soap-making factory in the Lohia Nagar locality in Meerut collapsed after an explosion.

District officials, including the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), reached the spot along with rescue workers, after which debris was removed from the explosion spot. Locals said an explosion occurred in the house due to the making of illegal firecrackers.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Ghaziabad was also called to the spot.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered condolences to the deceased and directed officials to provide the best available medical facilities to the injured.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.