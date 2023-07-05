HamberMenu
Four dead as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K's Rajouri

Driver lost control over car carrying 12 people few hundred meters away from destination, injured admitted to GMC Associated Hospital in Rajouri.

July 05, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - Rajouri/Jammu

PTI
Indian policemen guard as they stop civilians on a road for checking in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir.

Indian policemen guard as they stop civilians on a road for checking in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. | Photo Credit: AP

Four people died and eight sustained critical injuries when their vehicle skidded off a road and rolled down a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district in the early hours of 5th July, officials said.

The accident took place in the Thanamandi subdivision when the car was on its way to Bhangai village from Poonch, where the victims had gone to attend a funeral, they said.

The officials said the driver of the vehicle lost control over it on the Thanamandi Bhangai road hardly a few hundred metres from its destination.

"Twelve passengers in total were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident. All were rescued by locals and police and taken to the sub-district hospital in Thanamandi where four of them were declared brought dead." a police official said.

The deceased were identified as Shamim Akhtar (55), Rubina Kouser (35), Zarina Begum and Mohammad Younis (38), all residents of Bhangai.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Thanamandi Imtiaz Ahmed said the injured have been referred to the GMC Associated Hospital in Rajouri.

He said a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered.

