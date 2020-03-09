Former Minister and PDP leader Bukhari floats a party

Businessman-turned-politician and former Minister Altaf Bukhari, 60, on Sunday floated the J&K Apni Party (JKAP) as an alternative to the regional parties such as the National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), of which he was once a member .

The JKAP becomes the first Valley-based regional party since 1947 that stands for integration of Jammu and Kashmir into the Union of India and that is against any special status or autonomy for the Union Territory, in contrast to the NC’s pre-1953 position, the PDP’s ‘self-rule’ and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference’s ‘Achievable Nationhood’.

“We’re not here to sell dreams and fantasies but will always be pragmatic, honest and fair in our approach,” Mr. Bukhari said.

“We have resolved to create a platform where people are the real stakeholders of the political process,” said Mr. Bukhari, who hit the political scene in 2014 by joining the PDP and was the richest candidate with assets worth ₹84 crore in the Assembly election.

On Article 370, which was diluted on August 5 last year, Mr. Bukhari said, “It is now in the domain of the judiciary. We will wait for the verdict of the Supreme Court.” However, his party’s main plank would be restoration of statehood and domicile rights to land and employment.

The party has decided not to seek reunification of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh into one State. It has taken no members from Ladakh and confined itself to Jammu and Kashmir. “The party will seek to preserve the identity and dignity of the people of J&K, the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits, empowerment of youth and women,” he said.

Mr. Bukhari accused the PDP and the NC of “staying silent” after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked.

Except for PDP patron Muzaffar Hussian Baig, Mr. Bukhari has roped in most of former PDP legislators and Ministers, at least 12.

Sources said Mr. Bukhari and Mr. Baig were in touch, but failed to reach an agreement on who will head the new party. However, Mr. Baig’s brother Javid Baig did join Mr. Bukhari's party. Five former legislators of the Congress and one of the NC from Jammu are among the 40 leaders who joined the party.

The floating of the party is likely to push for resumption of the political process, which came to a halt after August 5, 2019, with the detention of most of the local leaders.

The latest development comes at a time when regional political bigwigs, NC's Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, PDP's Mehbooba Mufti and Naeem Akhtar, JKPC's Sajad Lone and JKPM chief Shah Faesal remain behind the bars.

The party is likely to divide Kashmir-based electorate in the next elections, favouring the BJP which plans to have a Hindu chief minister in J&K.

Congress irked

The Congress termed the new party an “offshoot of the saffron party”. “It’s hell bent on creating chaos and divisions in the political system. The motive behind the new party would be visible on the ground very soon,” J&K Congress president G.A. Mir said.

Jamu and Kashmir Panthers Party chief Harsh Dev Singh said, “Several Jammu-based leaders have decided to support the Kashmiri leadership despite having vowed umpteen times to liberate the people of Jammu from Kashmir’s hegemony. The political atmosphere of Jammu and Kashmir is being made toxic by defectors. It’s a Himalayan blunder.”

PDP leader Firdous Tak said, “For the PDP, the loss is visible. Surrender and survive is cowardice and namby-pamby we are nBJP leader Manzoor Bhat said his party hoped the JKA jointly works for peace and progress. "We hope the new party would not deceive people as PDP and NC. It's good for democracy. It could be a new political beginning and would pave for development and prosperity,” he said.ot. Only time will judge the intentions, reasons and logics of this party."