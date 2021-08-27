Former IPS officer held in abetment to suicide case

He had recently declared his intention to contest against Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who was recently forced to retire prematurely from service, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on Friday in connection with an abetment to suicide case.

The case relates to the death of a woman of burn injuries, a few days after she set herself ablaze near the Supreme Court on August 16. Her male associate had also set himself ablaze along with her.

Mr. Thakur had recently declared that he would stand against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from wherever he decides to contest in the 2022 Assembly polls.

The woman from East U.P. had in May 2019 accused BSP MP Atul Rai of raping her in Varanasi. A month later, after winning the Lok Sabha election, Mr. Rai surrendered and has been in jail since.

Last November, the MP’s brother filed a forgery case against the woman. A court recently issued a non-bailable warrant against her after the police said she was untraceable.

The woman and her associate had accused the police of colluding with the MP and his family. She is believed to have named Mr. Thakur as one of those who tried to spoil her image on social media and alleged that he had received money from Rai to produce false evidence in court.

Mr. Thakur's wife Nutan Thakur said the arrest was an attempt to harass them for “political reasons”. She said her husband was being harassed ever since he announced that he would contest against the Chief Minister and was stopped from going to Gorakhpur by the police.

In dramatic scenes, Mr. Thakur was forcibly bundled into a police vehicle in Lucknow and he was seen vehemently protesting against the arrest. “I will not go,” Mr. Thakur said repeatedly as he demanded that the police team show him the FIR.

DCP, Central Lucknow, Khyati Garg said a preliminary probe had found Mr. Rai and Mr. Thakur guilty of abetment to suicide charges, following which an FIR was lodged against them under Sections 120B, 167, 195A, 218, 306, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

According the FIR, the MP had got seven cases lodged against the woman and a witness in the rape case to pressure her to change her statement.