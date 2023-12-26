GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fog blankets Punjab, Haryana; cold weather conditions prevail in most parts

Very dense fog was reported from Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Halwara, Bathinda and Faridkot in Punjab and Karnal, Hisar, Ambala and Sirsa in Haryana, a Meteorological Department official said

December 26, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Commuters ply on a road amid low visibility and fog on a cold winter day, in Gurugram, on December 25, 2023.

Commuters ply on a road amid low visibility and fog on a cold winter day, in Gurugram, on December 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A thick blanket of fog enveloped several parts of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday morning as cold weather conditions continued to prevail in the two States.

Fog reduced visibility at several places in the morning, a Meteorological Department official said.

He said very dense fog was reported from Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Halwara, Bathinda and Faridkot in Punjab and Karnal, Hisar, Ambala and Sirsa in Haryana.

Meanwhile, in Haryana, Hisar recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius while Rohtak's minimum settled at 8.4 degrees Celsius.

Fatehabad registered a minimum temperature of 6.9 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala experienced a cold night recording respective minimum temperatures of 6.5 degrees Celsius, 6.4 degrees Celsius, 7.5 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees Celsius, 8.2 degrees Celsius, 7.2 degrees Celsius and 8.6 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8 degrees Celsius.

