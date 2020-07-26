Five drown in Assam, flood toll crosses 100

Five people drowned during the last 24 hours in Assam to take the flood death toll to 102. Another 26 were killed in landslides triggered by intermittent heavy rainfall since May 22.

Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said the flood situation improved overnight despite the deaths, with the number of affected people now reading 24.76 lakh across 23 districts, down from 26.38 lakh on Saturday. The relief camps too had about 2,000 fewer people.

The State Disaster Response Force, district administrations and local people rescued 188 persons during the last 24 hours by deploying 101 boats across the State. Goalpara is the worst-hit district with over 4.7 lakh people affected.

In Barpeta, more than 3.95 lakh persons have been affected.

The water level subsided in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve where 129 animals, including 14 rhinos have died. As many as 157 animals have been rescued so far.

(With PTI inputs)