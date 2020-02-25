First e-platform for handicraft products being developed

The first e-platform for handicraft and handmade items is being developed in Rajasthan to connect artisans and craftspersons with the online marketing agencies. The move will facilitate direct access of artisans to the domestic and foreign markets, which is expected to bring fair and remunerative prices for their products.

State Industries Commissioner Muktanand Agrawal said here on Monday that the artisans and weavers were getting the support of institutions such as Khadi & Gramodyog Board, Bunkar Sangh, Handloom Development Corporation and Rural Non-Farm Development Agency. “The new e-platform will help in the growth of their work and provide the marketing facility,” he said.

The e-platform will promote the products such as Kota Doria Sarees, lac bangles, embroidery items from Barmer, khadi clothes, hand block print fabric from Sanganer and Bagru, gems and jewellery and decorative items of marble and sandstone.

Mr. Agrawal deliberated on the strategies for marketing with the representatives of e-commerce company, Flipkart, while affirming that a huge potential could be tapped in the handicraft sector. Flipkart's representative Tushar Mukherjee said the company had signed MoUs with several States for showcasing their khadi and other products on its online shopping site.